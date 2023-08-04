Charlotte man asks WBTV for help after landlord takes more than week to fix broken AC unit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man says he’s been living without working air conditioning in the upstairs of the townhouse he rents for almost two weeks.

He said it’s taken that much time for the property owner to approve a work order to the property management company.

He contacted WBTV because it’s hot, and he felt they weren’t taking the situation seriously.

Justin Leitstein said his upstairs bedroom has reached up to 94 degrees at various points during the past 11 days.

“I realized that the air conditioner was not blowing any cold air at all, which is when I contacted my leasing company,” Leitstein said.

He said the AC unit downstairs is still working, so he put in a maintenance request to get the upstairs unit fixed.

“It was a series of back-and-forth where I was provided a contractor who came out to diagnose the issue,” he said. “We have had three contractors come out since then who have all said the exact same thing and have all brought very similar quotes to the leasing company; however, according to the leasing company, the landlord has not authorized repair of the air conditioner yet, so I’m just kind of on standby.”

After more than a week, he contacted WBTV.

“That, to me, serves as an emergency when your air conditioning goes out,” Leitstein said.

WBTV took his concerns to attorney Jonathan Slager, with Legal Aid of North Carolina, to find out if the owner has to fix something like this in a specific time frame.

“In North Carolina, the law requires that landlords fix things in a reasonable amount of time, but the law doesn’t say exactly what reasonable is,” Slager said.

Slager said a tenant could take their landlord to small claims court.

“As long as there is some AC, it’s going to be up to a judge if it comes to that of whether it needs to be fixed faster than it was,” he said.

Slager recommends tenants file a written notice with their landlord and take screenshots of any work orders or photos to document what’s happening. He said he does not recommend withholding rent.

“Technically AC is not a necessary thing; heat is required in North Carolina,” he said.

When WBTV contacted the property management company, it said the work order has been approved and there would be a contractor coming out to fix it.

As of Friday evening, Leitstein said he’s still waiting for that to happen.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.