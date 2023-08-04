Charlotte 49ers football highly motivated in 2023

UNCC football team has first practice of the 2023 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Biff Poggi era at Charlotte started early on Friday morning with the first practice of the season. And one thing that is undeniable, this Niners team is highly motivated in 2023.

Whenever a new coach comes in, it brings hope to the program. Hope for brighter days and more wins.

But in the case of Charlotte, Niner Nation, something else should give you hope for more wins-- the lack of respect this team is getting right now.

The tone for the 2023 season was set last week at the American Athletic Conference Media Days. Charlotte was picked to finish LAST and then head coach Biff Poggi got this treatment from the media.

“That’s it... 3 questions,” said Poggi at the AAC Media Days. “Maybe that’s because you have us ranked last that’s all you think of us. We get that message. THANK YOU!” As coach slams his hand on the podium and walks off the stage.

“It’s more of a motivation that we didn’t even need which is crazy,” said Niners quarterback Jalen Jones. “It keeps adding logs to the fire.”

The motivation is all around the players at Charlotte. 52 new faces on squad in the form of transfers looking to prove they belong.

Jones is among the 52 transfers hoping to win the starting quarterback job this season. He is a transfer from Bethune-Cookman and played for Poggi in high school.

52 is a lot of transfers, but that amount is also a motivation for this team.

“We all have the similar background of coming from a place that understood our talents or understood our gift we have,” said Jones. “Coming here everyone understands we’ve might have been somebody’s second choice where we were, but we are coming here and we’re everybody’s first choice. Poggi came and got all of us. We are all Poggi’s kids. The fact that he took a chance on us out of the portal that makes us want to go harder so that like minded mindset has the chemistry on a thousand.”

At practice, you see the number 2.5 on the back of t-shirts. That’s the over-under in Las Vegas on the amount of games they think Charlotte will win this season.

Coach Poggi thanks you all for the motivation.

“Everyday matters, but 15 days count,” said Poggi. “You need a little bit of extra stuff to get through those every days and make the matter. They have a proper prespective on it. Eyabi (Okie-Anoma) didn’t even want to talk to you guys because he’s still miffed about how we were treated in Dallas and I love that. I love that chippiness. I love that edge. Great human beings off the field, but when they get between the lines, they are bad company.”

There is nothing more dangerous than a motivated team and the Charlotte 49ers are that team in 2023.

They start their season on September 2nd when they host South Carolina State at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

