Authorities search for two people following armed robbery in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department are urging citizens to lookout for two people wanted in connection with Monday’s carjacking that took place on the Concord Mills Boulevard on-ramp to I-85 South.

32-year-old suspect Heather Denise Wright, and 36-year-old suspect Jorge Alberto Rodriguez-Paz have a warrant out for their arrests for armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny.

On Monday, July 31, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Concord Police officers arrived to Lowes Home Improvement on the 8600 block Concord Mills Blvd for a reported larceny.

Wright and Rodriguez-Paz fled the scene driving recklessly and causing their vehicle to become disabled. They both left their vehicle and fled on foot onto the I-85 South ramp.

Rodriguez-Paz pulled out a handgun and yelled at another driver to get out of his vehicle. The two suspects stole the vehicle and drove away on I-85 South towards Charlotte.

Anyone with information on the location of Wright and Rodriguez-Paz is urged to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or to remain anonymous, call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

