20-year-old charged with stealing multiple high-end cars in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old has been charged with stealing multiple high-end vehicles in Charlotte in recent months.

A warrant states that one of the vehicles, a gray 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, was reported stolen from a valet parking service on June 17. Police were able to track the car to a home on Queensgate Lane in northwest Charlotte.

Once at the home, police searched the backyard and discovered two other vehicles, a black 2021 Dodge Challenger and a white 2018 BMW M4. The warrant says both cars were stripped of their wheels, block and most external paneling. After running VINs on the vehicles, officers determined both were stolen.

Officers also found two garages on the property and spotted what was believed to have been the stolen Corvette. They ran the VIN on that vehicle and discovered that it matched up with that of the car stolen on June 17.

In addition to locating the three stolen cars at the home, police also found a license plate for a fourth stolen vehicle, the warrant says.

Police learned that 20-year-old Martin Mattucci had been using the address of the property for years. They also discovered that Mattucci had been working at the valet service the same nights that the Corvette and Challenger were stolen.

Based on the evidence obtained, investigators secured warrants against Mattucci and were told by an informant that he was driving a Porsche.

On July 24, police spotted Mattucci driving the Porsche and began to approach him. When they did, he allegedly drove away.

Jail records show that he was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center three days later.

Records revealed he was charged with the following offenses during that booking:

Four counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Felony larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony attempted larceny of a motor vehicle

Receiving stolen goods/property

The records show he was given an $11,000 total bond amount and that he was released from jail on July 31.

Mattucci is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9 in relation to the charges.

