18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit

Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in Texas has been in the intensive care unit for several weeks after falling from a 40-foot roof in a work-related accident.

It was supposed to be the start of a new chapter for Brayden Millon, landing his first summer job working for an AC company. He got a job to pay for his own truck and school.

Just 10 days after his 18th birthday, Millon was on top of the roof of a movie theater when he fell and sustained several severe injuries.

“He was going to spray the air coils and he, as he was walking backward, unraveling the hose, there was a little lip right behind him where the roof kind of isn’t barricaded like the rest and he bumped into it started falling backward, but his natural instincts, I guess kicked in and so he flipped himself over and somehow hit his head going down,” his mother Stephanie Michew said.

Brayden Millon was on top of the roof of this movie theater when he fell and sustained several...
Brayden Millon was on top of the roof of this movie theater when he fell and sustained several severe injuries.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)

Michew said in a GoFundMe post that her son has multiple facial fractures, skull fractures, two broken wrists, two broken knees, and a brain bleed that is causing swelling.

“There was an amazing girl from Cinemark, an employee there, that held his hand the entire time until the EMS got there,” she explained.

Michew has been providing near-daily updates of her son’s progress on GoFundMe.

She said he has already undergone multiple surgeries, including complete facial reconstruction and the reconstruction of both knees – and will need several more operations.

Millon has been able to minimally communicate with his mom in the hospital by squeezing her hands, and he was even able to say, “I love you,” she said in one of the updates. But he still has a long journey ahead.

“To know Brayden is to love Brayden. He is special to so many people. He is so tough, strong, loving, caring and he IS a fighter. He will get through this,” the GoFundMe post reads.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

