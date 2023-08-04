1 hurt in shooting at west Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a west Charlotte gas station late Thursday.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Circle K on Freedom Drive at Alleghany Street.

Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but did not specify the extent of their injuries.

A WBTV crew at the scene said investigators were going in and out of the gas station during the investigation, and saw what appeared to be a burnt car was parked outside, although it is unclear if that was related to the shooting in any way.

Police have not yet said what led up to the incident.

