1 hurt in shooting at west Charlotte gas station

The shooting happened at a Circle K on Freedom Drive late Thursday.
One person was hurt after a shooting at a Circle K gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a west Charlotte gas station late Thursday.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Circle K on Freedom Drive at Alleghany Street.

Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but did not specify the extent of their injuries.

A WBTV crew at the scene said investigators were going in and out of the gas station during the investigation, and saw what appeared to be a burnt car was parked outside, although it is unclear if that was related to the shooting in any way.

Police have not yet said what led up to the incident.

Related: 2 seriously injured in shooting at east Charlotte gas station

