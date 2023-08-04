1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead after a moped and SUV collided in Rowan County on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Dunn’s Mountain Road near Clement Street around 9:30.

NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said the driver of the moped died at the scene.

Officials have not yet publicly identified that driver, nor have they said what led up to the collision.

Troopers at the scene said they do not expect for charges to be filed.

