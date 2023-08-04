PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County

The crash happened on Dunn’s Mountain Road on Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead after a moped and SUV collided in Rowan County on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Dunn’s Mountain Road near Clement Street around 9:30.

NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said the driver of the moped died at the scene.

Officials have not yet publicly identified that driver, nor have they said what led up to the collision.

Troopers at the scene said they do not expect for charges to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

