Volunteers to assemble 35K backpacks for Charlotte area students in need

Over 150,000 local students do not have the materials they need to succeed academically, according to event organizers.
Volunteers will gather at Bojangles Coliseum to assemble the backpacks
Volunteers will gather at Bojangles Coliseum to assemble the backpacks
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than 700 volunteers will gather Thursday to pack backpacks for 35,000 Charlotte area students in need ahead of the start of the new school year.

The event, a collaboration between the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, the Carolina Panthers and Classroom Central, is happening from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Bojangles Coliseum, according to a news release.

The $1.2 million distribution will benefit 35,000 students in Mecklenburg, Gaston and Iredell counties, organizers said.

Over 150,000 local students do not have the materials they need to succeed academically, according to event organizers. That results in teachers spending an average of $500 to $1,000 each year on classroom supplies.

For more information about Classroom Central, go to their website.

Find complete back-to-school coverage here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

