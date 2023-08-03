PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tom Brady trades in his football for a soccer ball

Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.
Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.(TWITTER/@TomBrady)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tom Brady is trading up his American football for a soccer ball – not to play, but to own.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.

Brady announced the news on Twitter, admitting he has a lot to learn about the sport.

In July, U.S.-based investment service Knighthead Capital Management bought a majority stake in Birmingham City FC.

According to the club, Brady will become a chairman of the new advisory board and work directly with club leadership.

He is set to advise on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems.

Brady retired from the National Football League in 2023 after 23 seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Former Mooresville police officer Matthew Beebe was arrested Wednesday morning.
Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium

Latest News

Two men are facing charges after they were allegedly involved a home break-in that left two...
2 arrested after home break-in, crowbar assault in Lincoln County
The assault happened early Wednesday on Woodlawn Road.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought
One person was hurt after a car crashed through the front glass of a Sherwin-Williams on North...
1 hurt after car crashes through front of northeast Charlotte paint store
Carolina Farm Trust will begin construction of the CFT Market on Thursday.
Nonprofit to begin renovations, plans to open food market in northwest Charlotte
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September