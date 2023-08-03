PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Three Rivers Land Trust hosts 2023 Archery Shooter’s Association (ASA) Tournament

Shooters aimed at 3-D targets including elk, deer, turkey, coyotes, and more. Archers shot targets on two 15 target courses.(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The sport of 3-D archery continues to grow in popularity. Archers take aim at realistic life size targets made of foam that have a scoring ring over the vitals of the animal.

The Archery Shooter’s Association (ASA) is the world’s premier outdoor 3-D archery federation, and the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) hosted the North Carolina ASA State championship at their property in Montgomery County.

This two-day tournament took place on July 22 and 23rd. TRLT’s beautiful 1,400-acre conserved property provided the perfect backdrop for hosting this tournament that had over 120 participants from across the state. There were a variety of classes available to shoot, including men’s, women’s, and youth categories at both known and unknown distances.

“It was a challenging course for the archers; exactly what you want to see in a championship course” said David Smith official NC ASA Federation.

Todd Leonard, a participant, said “This course as closely replicated the look and feel of a national ASA course as any I have ever been to.”

“We were extremely excited to host the 2023 ASA Tournament at our Low Water Bridge Property,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We believe it is important to connect people to the conservation work we do, and opening up one of our conserved properties for this tournament helped accomplish just that. Participants were able to shoot an excellent course and funds raised from this event go directly back into the conservation work we do in our region.”

At the end of the event, awards were presented to those with the highest score at this tournament and best overall score for the year. The highest score in each class for this tournament and for the year received a custom belt buckle for their accomplishment. Individual scores for this event can be viewed at the TRLT website at https://threeriverslandtrust.org/event/2023-asa-state-championship/.

Sponsors for this event included the North Carolina ASA Federation, Grafton Archery, Barefoot Archery, Walk On Archery, and Big Rock Sports. Lunch both days was made available by Rolands Backyard Cooking.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

