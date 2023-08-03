Richfield woman convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Christie Louise Jones of Richfield was convicted by a jury Thursday in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony attempted first-degree murder, felony first-degree arson and felony larceny of a dog.

After the jury’s guilty verdicts, Judge Joseph Crosswhite sentenced Jones to a minimum of 240 months (20 years) to a maximum of 300 months (25 years) in prison.

On July 22, 2022, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Fraley Acres Lane in reference to a structure fire. The fire department advised that someone had attempted to burn down the residence. An occupant in the residence said the porch was on fire and an unknown female was standing at the road which was near the residence.

A firefighter was able to obtain a license plate belonging to the woman, who was identified as Jones.

Fire personnel noted a jug of bar and chain oil sitting on the porch that appeared to be used as an accelerant for the fire. Firewood had been placed around a propane tank at the house. A garden hose at the residence had been sealed with an adhesive so that it could not be used.

The occupants’ dog had been taken out of the fence in the backyard by Jones but was located and returned. During the investigation, Jones said she only burned the edge of the porch but also stated that she went there to kill someone.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said she appreciated the dedication of Assistant District Attorney Ashley Smith, who prepared and tried the case before the jury, the investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the cooperation of the victims.

