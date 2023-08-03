Richard J. White III assumes Salisbury deputy city manager role

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene has named Carrboro Town Manager Richard J. White III as Salisbury’s next deputy city manager.

White has more than 25 years of varied local government experience, including stints as assistant city manager in Asheville, N.C., and town manager in Elon, N.C. He also held positions with the city of Charlotte and the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County in Athens, Ga.

“We recruited nationally for this position and prioritized a leader who is experienced, creative and passionate and who has a proven ability to work collaboratively with our departments, other organizations and community,” said Greene. “Richard is the perfect fit for Salisbury’s deputy city manager. We are fortunate to have him join our organization. He brings a wealth of local government knowledge not just from North Carolina communities but also from his time in Athens, Ga. Richard has a record of generating innovative ideas and solutions. His experience leading growing communities will greatly benefit Salisbury. He is an energetic leader with a heart for public service. I am confident Richard will do well in this role to help lead Salisbury on our continued trajectory of growth and success.”

“Since my first internship experience with the city of Charlotte in 1997, I knew my destiny was local government,” said White. “Salisbury really speaks to my servant leadership because I have seen first-hand the value this municipality puts on its residents, visitors, employees and business organizations. This customer-first approach is what makes a strong and engaged community. While I’m deeply grateful for my time with the Town of Carrboro, I’m excited to help lead Salisbury to plan for and manage growth, economic and community development, infrastructure and services, and develop and implement the City’s first strategic plan and Council priority projects.”

Some of White’s key successes throughout his career are leading Elon’s volunteer-led fire service transition to a town-managed service with an improved ISO rating, initiating and obtaining Elon’s North Carolina Main Street designation, managing Athens-Clarke County’s $14 million American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Program funds, leading the Asheville City Staff COVID-19 Response Team, and completing the $41 million financing of Carrboro’s 203 Project, which will house the recreation, parks and cultural resources offices, Orange County Southern Branch Library and Skills Development Center, Teen Center and WCOM Radio.

White is the first person to hold the Salisbury deputy city manager role, a position with increased responsibility and leadership. As Salisbury’s first deputy city manager, White will work closely with Mayor and City Council, residents and city departments on community priorities. He will provide direction and leadership to the planning and neighborhoods, parks and recreation, public works, transit, transportation, and land and development services departments.

White was a Morehead-Cain Scholar and NC Fellow at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and holds a master’s degree in public administration from North Carolina State University, where he was a Housing and Urban Development Fellow. He is a member of the International and North Carolina City/County Management Associations and previously served on the boards of directors of the Alamance Chamber of Commerce, and Asheville City Schools Foundation. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper appointed White to the N.C. Code Officials Qualification Board, where he served as the policy and procedures chair.

His first day with Salisbury is Monday, Nov. 6.

