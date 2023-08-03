Nonprofit to begin renovations, plans to open food market in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local nonprofit with a mission to improve access to healthy foods in underserved communities is taking a big step toward fulfilling a promise to those living in northwest Charlotte.

Carolina Farm Trust will begin construction of the CFT Market on Thursday. The group will renovate two buildings on Hoskins Road near Brookshire Boulevard and Rozzelles Ferry Road in an area considered to be a food desert.

Such pockets of the community don’t have easy access to grocery stores and fresh foods.

Research has shown that a lack of healthy food options has a domino effect on everything from health to how well kids do in school.

Once the renovations are complete, the buildings will become a place where local growers will be able bring their crops and sell to wholesalers.

There will also be areas for food prep, education and job training.

“It’s really important that we’re going to partner with a lot of other organizations like community culinary school, or Charlotte, or CPCC,” Carolina Farm Trust president Zack Wyatt said. “There’s a lot of great culinary programs out there. There’s a big gap when people graduate those programs the next step, and we hope to be a big giant step forward in their journey.”

Thursday’s renovation groundbreaking will happen at 9 a.m. with several city and county leaders in attendance, as well as U.S. congresswoman and Mecklenburg County representative Alma Adams.

