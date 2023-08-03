Rain decreases heading into Friday; typical August weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for the remainder of Thursday as rounds of rain will continue.

Tonight : Rain chances gradually tapering off

Friday : Scattered showers and storms possible

Weekend: Mainly dry, hot, increasing humidity

A few storms will be possible in our southwestern counties. Temperatures have only reached the 70s as a result, but that will change as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend.

Autoplay Caption

Although a lingering shower is possible early Friday, most of the day will be dry with only a few showers and storms possible by the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s on Friday but will lift back into the low 90s by this weekend.

A stray shower or storm will be possible this weekend, but most of the area will stay dry through Sunday!

By the start of next week, another cold front will swing across the area, increasing our rain and storm chances Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned for forecast updates as we get closer!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.