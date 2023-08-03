Police searching for suspect after man shot at Rock Hill home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone in Rock Hill on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Wilson Street around 6:35 a.m. after two men began arguing, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Police said the alleged shooter, 30-year-old Samuel Marquavious Wilson Jr., went to the home to confront another man about an unspecified relationship, which is believed to have led to the shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found the other man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police searched the area after around the scene, but were unable to find Wilson.

Warrants have been obtained for his arrest for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Anyone who sees Wilson or has information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.