PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police searching for suspect after man shot at Rock Hill home

The shooting happened on Wilson Street on Thursday morning.
Samuel Marquavious Wilson Jr. is accused of shooting another man in Rock Hill.
Samuel Marquavious Wilson Jr. is accused of shooting another man in Rock Hill.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone in Rock Hill on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Wilson Street around 6:35 a.m. after two men began arguing, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Police said the alleged shooter, 30-year-old Samuel Marquavious Wilson Jr., went to the home to confront another man about an unspecified relationship, which is believed to have led to the shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found the other man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police searched the area after around the scene, but were unable to find Wilson.

Warrants have been obtained for his arrest for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Anyone who sees Wilson or has information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Former Mooresville police officer Matthew Beebe was arrested Wednesday morning.
Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium

Latest News

Two men are facing charges after they were allegedly involved a home break-in that left two...
2 arrested after home break-in, crowbar assault in Lincoln County
One person was hurt after a car crashed through the front glass of a Sherwin-Williams on North...
1 hurt after car crashes through front of northeast Charlotte paint store
Carolina Farm Trust will begin construction of the CFT Market on Thursday.
Nonprofit to begin renovations, plans to open food market in northwest Charlotte
Volunteers will gather at Bojangles Coliseum to assemble the backpacks
Volunteers to assemble 35K backpacks for Charlotte area students in need