PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles

By Annie Andersen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In celebration of National Mustard Day, French’s Mustard and Skittles are teaming up with a new tangy pairing, mustard flavored Skittles. The limited edition Skittles are the most recent in a years-long history of unique mustard-flavored pairings to bring attention to the condiment’s special day.

Wednesday, the French’s Mustard Mobile stopped in Washington, DC to give people there a chance to try out the new concoction. Ahead of the four hour event, the line wrapped around the block at the City Center shopping area.

The line surprised some who came down to try mustard Skittles. ”We were definitely surprised at how long the line was,” said Kate Swetz. “One guy came up and was like ‘What is this for’ and we were like ‘Mustard flavored Skittles’.

“I like mustard,” remarked 7-year-old Lex Bagley when asked why he decided to try the new Skittles.

After waiting in line to try the Skittles, those who ‘mustard’ the courage had mixed reactions.

“That’s horrible,” Bagley said after trying.

Swetz had a different approach, even going for a second Skittles. “That’s mustardy… it’s not horrible though,” she said.

French’s Mustard says they expected the Skittles wouldn’t be a hit with everybody. However, Communications Manager Sarah Windham explained, the goal of this collaboration is just to have fun, not give people a new favorite food. “French’s has such a loyal fan base and so does Skittles, and the combination of the two is just so much fun.”

Mustard fans have only one more chance to get the Skittles in person. The final in-person giveaway will be Friday, August 4 at Hudson River Park in New York City, from 11AM–3PM. However, people can also enter a contest online to win a chance to try the limited-edition Skittles.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Former Mooresville police officer Matthew Beebe was arrested Wednesday morning.
Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Two men are facing charges after they were allegedly involved a home break-in that left two...
2 arrested after home break-in, crowbar assault in Lincoln County
The assault happened early Wednesday on Woodlawn Road.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought
One person was hurt after a car crashed through the front glass of a Sherwin-Williams on North...
1 hurt after car crashes through front of northeast Charlotte paint store
Carolina Farm Trust will begin construction of the CFT Market on Thursday.
Nonprofit to begin renovations, plans to open food market in northwest Charlotte
A judge ordered the release of body-worn camera footage related to the arrest of Barry Spencer...
Lincoln Co. sheriff’s sergeant has charges dropped; Former deputy pleads guilty