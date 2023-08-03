Neighbors express shock and surprise at arrest of former police officer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday a quiet neighborhood in Catawba County was the scene of a massive police presence and a shocking revelation. The home of one of their neighbors was being searched, and that neighbor, a former Mooresville police officer, was charged with sex crimes involving children.

Matthew Beebe is now out on bond on four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Beebe was scheduled to be in Iredell County Court on Thursday morning, but he wasn’t there. His attorney represented him on the charges.

Beebe’s house is on Anchors Aweigh Lane in Sherrill’s Ford…a large and established neighborhood where crime is a rare event.

“Not even so much as a minor car theft for that matter,” said Steve Revis.

That changed on Wednesday with Beebe’s arrest and termination from the police department.

Neighbor Steve Revis says he liked Beebe, both are Jeep owners and they bonded over that shared interest, but now Revis says things have changed.

“It was an absolute shock. I would not expect anything like that in this neighborhood. It’s been a beautiful place to live, I’ve been here for 22 years,” Revis said. “First of all my prayers are going to go for the victims and for the families and obviously for the perpetrator if that’s the correct term to use.”

This attention has shattered the security that some neighbors say they felt here.

“We have little girls, we have little boys around the neighborhood and when we first moved here three years ago we bought his house because we were told it’s a secure, safe, family environment and it’s sad to hear this, and hearing that it’s an officer, it’s really even worse, you know? Definitely keep your kids and your loved ones close to you,” said neighbor Alisha Lubis. “Just keep your kids inside. I have a daughter and whenever she goes out, goes to a friend’s house I always have her older brother with her constantly, he goes there with her and comes back with her. He has a cellphone that he has on as well.”

No one answered a knock at the door of the Beebe residence today from WBTV.

