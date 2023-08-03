U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop announces 2024 run for state attorney general

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina has announced he is running for the state’s attorney general office in 2024.

Bishop, a Republican who serves District 8 in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been a member of Congress since 2019.

The Charlotte-area lawyer previously served as a Mecklenburg County commissioner from 2004-08 and in the NC General Assembly from 2015-19.

Bishop joins fellow Republican Thomas Murry and Democrat Tim Dunn in the race for the office.

North Carolina’s current attorney general, Josh Stein, has announced his candidacy for governorship and will not return to his current office following the 2024 election.

District 8 covers parts or all of Anson, Cabarrus, Davidson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties.

