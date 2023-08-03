PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop announces 2024 run for state attorney general

Bishop, a North Carolina congressman, has served in the House since 2019.
Republican Dan Bishop is running to be North Carolina's next attorney general.
Republican Dan Bishop is running to be North Carolina's next attorney general.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina has announced he is running for the state’s attorney general office in 2024.

Bishop, a Republican who serves District 8 in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been a member of Congress since 2019.

The Charlotte-area lawyer previously served as a Mecklenburg County commissioner from 2004-08 and in the NC General Assembly from 2015-19.

Bishop joins fellow Republican Thomas Murry and Democrat Tim Dunn in the race for the office.

North Carolina’s current attorney general, Josh Stein, has announced his candidacy for governorship and will not return to his current office following the 2024 election.

District 8 covers parts or all of Anson, Cabarrus, Davidson, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties.

Related: NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announces run for governorship in 2024

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Former Mooresville police officer Matthew Beebe was arrested Wednesday morning.
Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium

Latest News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after the Council of State meeting at the...
North Carolina Gov. Cooper isn’t sold on tax-cut restrictions by Republicans still finalizing budget
President of the college speaks about future plans to bring the campus back to its former glory
Plans to restore Barber-Scotia College
New state legislation should lead to new casinos in North Carolina
Lawmakers propose opening four new casinos
A man plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On...
Four new casinos, video gambling could be on horizon as North Carolina Republicans negotiate