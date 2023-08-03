PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Mother sentenced to 35 years in prison following homicide of 11-month-old baby

Stover was charged after a baby died from a fentanyl overdose in Chester County in 2021.
From left: Sharon Elaine Jordan and Joyce Renee Stover
From left: Sharon Elaine Jordan and Joyce Renee Stover(WRDW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTER S.C. (WBTV) - A verdict has been reached in the case involving a 11-month-old baby who has killed from a fentanyl overdose.

34-year-old Joyce Renee Stover was sentenced to 35 years in prison following the guilty verdict of homicide by child abuse.

This decision is almost two years removed from Stover’s arrest on November 15, 2021.

The homicide in 2021 took place when 55-year-old Sharon Elaine Jordan was taking care of the child. Following the death of the infant, Sharon Jordan (the grandmother) was charged with unlawful neglect of a child and got a $20,000 bond, while Joyce Stover (the mother) was charged with murder by child abuse. Stover was also denied bond following her arrest.

Judge Gibbons gave a deliberation to Stover about the homicide of the child.

“I have a duty to protect this community from people like you who use drugs and leave tragedy in the wake of their addiction. Look at the damage you left. You killed your own baby. No more excuses,” said Brian M. Gibbons, Judge during the trail.

Stover will serve her sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

