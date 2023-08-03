Medication mix-up: Mooresville woman’s pills mixed with another prescription

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville woman is sounding the alarm after she says she picked up a prescription pill bottle filled with a mix of her prescription and someone else’s pills.

She says this happened at the CVS on North Main Street in Mooresville.

CVS apologized for the incident, but she feels it points to some larger questions about safety.

“People you know sometimes take medications, just assuming that they’re getting what they’re supposed to in their prescription bottle and they’re not,” Theresa said.

WBTV is taking steps to conceal her identity due to safety concerns.

“I realized that there were several pills that were smaller and some were larger and I was like, that’s really odd,” she said.

She says she looked up the pills online and determined the other pills were the steroid Prednisone, while her prescription is for Xanax.

“I have rheumatoid arthritis, and if I take a different medication mixed in with mine, I could be hospitalized,” she said.

She went back to the pharmacy to speak with the managing pharmacist, who she says offered her a $25 gift card.

“He had confirmed that another customer had come in and said that she received no medications in her pill bottle so it kind of fit together, and he apologized repeatedly,” she said.

WBTV contacted CVS about the incident, and a spokesperson sent the following statement to WBTV:

We apologized to [Theresa] when she notified us of the issue and are looking into how this happened to help prevent a similar error in the future. The health and well-being of our patients is our number one priority and we have comprehensive policies and procedures in place to support prescription accuracy. Prescription errors are a very rare occurrence, but if one does happen, we do everything we can to learn from it in order to continuously improve quality and patient safety.

This is the same statement that spokesperson for CVS gave our sister station Atlanta News First, when they reported on a medication error in May.

Gradine Hector- Faison told Atlanta News First she was prescribed Oxycodone, but a CVS pharmacy in Atlanta put Adderall in her bottle.

“It didn’t ease the pain up, but I was wide awoke,” Hector-Faison said. “I waited a couple of hours, about six hours went by. I took another one, trying to ease the pain again and it never eased up.”

In that incident, CVS Pharmacy apologized and corrected the error.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration receives roughly 100,000 medication error reports every year.

In 2022, WBTV sat down with a local pharmacist who said the inadequate staffing in chain pharmacies is to blame.

“We had some days where we would break 400 prescriptions and I’ve worked by myself,” a former pharmacist for Walgreens and Walmart told WBTV. “We of course had a couple of technicians, but you know, it was nonstop.”

He feared situations like these would happen.

“A lot of times you leave work and you go home and you’re just like, ‘Gosh, I really hope I didn’t make an error. I hope everything was OK,’” he said.

Theresa says she’s just grateful she caught the mistake.

“You know the money that these companies are getting, they should be able to put some kind of structure in place that ensures the health and welfare of everyone,” she said. “I want people, whenever you go and get a prescription filled, please check your medications and make sure they’re the right medication that you’re taking and that nothing is off. It just really scares me that something really serious could happen.”

A spokesperson for CVS Pharmacy also provided the following information to WBTV regarding safety protocols:

We’ve automated 90 percent of data entry for e-prescriptions in our retail pharmacies, mitigating the risk of human error and improving quality and patient safety.

We work to continuously improve our prescription verification process and system to equip our pharmacists with advanced technology to support quality assurance checks on each prescription prior to dispensing.

We’ve transitioned our prescription pick-up process from an alphabetic to numeric system, creating an additional safeguard and improving the patient experience.

When WBTV first reported on pharmacist burnout and concerns about safety a year ago, the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy said the board was working to gather information and consider options for addressing practices that may contribute to public safety issues.

WBTV reached back out to the board to find out what steps have been taken since then, and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

The Board directed staff to create an implement a workplace conditions-specific complaint form for pharmacists who are concerned that workplace practices/conditions create potentially unsafe conditions for the public. That form, which all pharmacists may access through their profile in the Board’s licensing portal, helps sharpen a complaint with as many specifics as possible – making investigations more focused and effective. Workplace condition matters continue to be a priority for Board investigative staff.

Customers can also file complaints with the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy, by clicking on this link.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.