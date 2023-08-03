“Let’s roll baby”: All eyes on Bryce Young at 2023 Panthers Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday night, Panthers fan listed a myriad of reasons they were excited for the upcoming season.

They mentioned a new head coach in Frank Reich, a new coaching staff, and plenty of new free agents brought to the Carolinas.

But there was one player who had the attention of the entire Bank of America Stadium when he took the field.

“The only reason I came tonight was to see Bryce Young,” 10-year-old fan Aizah Stewart said.

The hopes of the Black and Blue’s turnaround sit squarely on the 22-year-old shoulders of the Panthers’ No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

This year’s Fan Fest provided the fans with their first look at the quarterback of the future under the lights at his new home stadium.

“I think the fans are ready, the Panthers are ready, Frank Reich is ready, let’s roll baby,” Panthers fan Barb Leonard said.

Thousands of fans piled into the lower level of Bank of America Stadium to not only get their first glimpse of the 2023 Panthers, but to also show their support for the team ahead of the upcoming season.

“To let the team know that we’re here to support them the entire season, that we’re hyped, we’re pumped,” Ryan Barley said. “We want to see this franchise turn around.”

After one of the most exciting off-season’s in franchise history, Wednesday night served as another reason to be hopeful that the hype will lead to the turnaround fans have been desperately waiting for.

“It feels like a breath of fresh air,” Panthers fan Jorge Santos said. “We just got energy and life built right back into us... it feels like a whole new era, and we’re just trying to turn that leaf of the past three years.”

The Carolina Panthers kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 10 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

