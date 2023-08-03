PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kannapolis greenlights incentives for “Project Swarm”

Major economic development project could come to southern Rowan
It is estimated that the total new investment by the company in Kannapolis and Rowan County would be $41 million.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - At their July 24th meeting, the Kannapolis City Council approved an incentive offer for ‘Project Swarm’, a company considering Kannapolis and Rowan County for a new, state-of-the-art distribution facility.

The City’s offer consists of a three-year tax incentive with a total value of $565,299. If our community were chosen, ‘Project Swarm’ would create 112 new jobs over the next six years.

Project Swarm is a code name to protect the anonymity of the interested party.

It is estimated that the total new investment by the company in Kannapolis and Rowan County would be $41 million. The company plans to begin operations at its chosen location in early 2025.

”We are very pleased with the Kannapolis City Council’s decision to award incentives for ‘Project Swarm’,” said Scott Shelton, Vice President of the Rowan EDC. “This project would create jobs with an average salary well above our current county average and would provide the new Lakeshore Corporate Park with an excellent, high profile first tenant.”

