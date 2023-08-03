PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Grieving families confront Pittsburgh synagogue shooter at death penalty sentencing

A shooting victim who lost her 97-year-old mother in the shooting shares her emotions. (Source: CNN/POOL/FAMILY PHOTOS/KDKA/DAVID KLUG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Grieving families confronted the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter at his sentencing hearing Thursday, one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The hearing at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh got underway, with some 22 witnesses — survivors of the 2018 massacre and relatives of the 11 people who were fatally shot — expected to deliver victim impact statements.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville was expected to formally sentence Robert Bowers to death later Thursday.

“Mr. Bowers, you met my beloved husband in the kitchen. Your callous disregard for the person he was repulses me,” testified Peg Durachko, wife of 65-year-old Dr. Richard Gottfried, a dentist who was shot and killed. “Your hateful act took my soulmate from me.”

file - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and...
file - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and families of victims after the sentencing of Robert Bowers at the Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023. Bowers was sentenced to death for the 2018 killing of 11 people, including Wedner's mother Rose Mallinger, at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)(AP)

Mark Simon, whose parents, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, were killed in the attack, testified he still has their bloodied prayer shawl. He said he remains haunted by the 911 call placed by his mother, whom Bowers shot while she was on the line.

“My parents died alone, without any living soul to comfort them or to hold their hand in their last moments,” said Simon, condemning “that defendant” as evil and cowardly and urging the judge to show him no mercy.

“You will never be forgiven. Never,” Simon told Bowers.

Bowers, a 50-year-old truck driver from suburban Baldwin, ranted about Jews online before carrying out the attack at Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. He told police at the scene that “all these Jews must die” and has since expressed pride in the killings.

Jurors were unanimous in finding that Bowers’ attack was motivated by his hatred of Jews, and that he chose Tree of Life for its location in one of the largest and most historic Jewish communities in the nation so he could “maximize the devastation, amplify the harm of his crimes, and instill fear within the local, national, and international Jewish communities.” They also found that Bowers lacked remorse.

The jury rejected defense claims that Bowers has schizophrenia and that his delusions about Jewish people spurred the attack.

Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, also shot and wounded seven, including five responding police officers.

He was convicted in June of 63 federal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

