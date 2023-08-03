PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Georgia man argues to free wife from jail after she allegedly tried to plot his murder

According to a Bahamas news outlet, a judge set a $100,000 bond for the former Dothan pageant queen implicated in an alleged plot to kill her husband.
By Ken Curtis and Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After previously being denied bond, a south Georgia beauty queen has received bail in the Bahamas — all thanks to her husband, who she allegedly plotted to kill.

On Tuesday, Bahamas Court News reported prosecutors dropped their opposition to bail for 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver and two suspected co-conspirators. The decision came after officials conferred with her husband Robert Shiver, a successful businessman and ex-Falcons player.

Afterward, a judge set Lindsay’s bond at $100,000 in cash and $20,000 each for Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold, two Bahamian men who were allegedly involved in the murder-for-hire scheme.

RELATED: Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas

Under court-ordered terms, Lindsay must remain in the Bahamas, where she and her husband own a vacation home, Atlanta News First’s sister station WTVY reported. She also has to check in with police several times per week and wear an ankle monitor.

Robert and Lindsay had what appeared to be a blissful marriage until a few months ago, when she began an affair with Bethel, reports say. Amid divorce counterclaims in mid-July, Bahamian police say they uncovered the murder plot while investigating a burglary implicating Newbold as the hitman.

Lindsay, who grew up in near Dothan, Ala., was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second runner-up in that year’s National Peanut Festival pageant. The Thomasville couple met at Auburn University, where Robert played football.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought
Judge Joseph Crosswhite sentenced Christie Louise Jones to a minimum of 240 months (20 years)...
Richfield woman convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson
Rain chances will start to decrease as we go through the Thursday evening hours.
Rain decreases heading into Friday; typical August weekend ahead

Latest News

Inez Fontaine was last seen in the area of Pence Road on Thursday night.
Officials searching for missing 2-year-old from Charlotte
South Carolina's tax-free weekend runs from Friday to Sunday.
Tax-free weekend begins in South Carolina
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs...
Downtown Matthews intersection closed due to water main break
Firefighters battled a massive house fire on Sherwood Lane in Denver on Thursday night.
Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Lincoln County