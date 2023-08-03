First Alert Weather Day: Potentially heavy rain to move through Thursday, into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday and Friday as rain is expected to move through much of the Carolinas.

Thursday morning, rain will start falling in the mountains and foothills before moving east to the Charlotte area later in the day.

Rainfall could be heavy at times throughout the day Thursday, with a chance for flash flooding in western NC. Gusty winds could also blow through.

Showers will begin to move out Friday morning, becoming much more scattered by the afternoon.

The rain will keep temperatures lower, around 80 both days before this weekend turns hot and humid with a chance for some storms.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.