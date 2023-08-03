Crash closes three lanes on Interstate 85 near Statesville Avenue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed three center lanes on Interstate 85 North near Exit 39 on Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. at mile marker 39, was near Statesville Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Motorists should avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

Traffic is expected to be snarled until about 4 p.m.

