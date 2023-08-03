PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes three lanes on Interstate 85 near Statesville Avenue

A crash has closed three center lanes on Interstate 85 North near Exit 39 on Thursday afternoon.
A crash has closed three center lanes on Interstate 85 North near Exit 39 on Thursday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed three center lanes on Interstate 85 North near Exit 39 on Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. at mile marker 39, was near Statesville Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Motorists should avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

Traffic is expected to be snarled until about 4 p.m.

