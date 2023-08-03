CMPD to discuss recent Charlotte sexual assault case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss a recent sexual case.

That news conference is set to take place Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and will include representatives from CMPD’s sexual assault unit, according to the department.

It’s not immediately known what case investigators will be discussing.

Download the free WBTV News app for details from this news conference as they happen.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.