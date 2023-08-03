CMPD: CATS security officer assaulted by passenger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an assault involving a CATS security officer and a passenger.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Briar Creek Road.

A CATS contract security officer confronted a passenger and was allegedly assaulted following an altercation.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No weapons were found at the scene.

There is no further information at this time. WBTV will keep you updated with the latest information regarding the assault.

