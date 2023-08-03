PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: CATS security officer assaulted by passenger

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Briar Creek Road.
The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Briar Creek Road.
The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Briar Creek Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an assault involving a CATS security officer and a passenger.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Briar Creek Road.

A CATS contract security officer confronted a passenger and was allegedly assaulted following an altercation.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No weapons were found at the scene.

There is no further information at this time. WBTV will keep you updated with the latest information regarding the assault.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Warrant: Investigators sought evidence of murder in search tied to missing Allisha Watts
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed

Latest News

Recovery efforts underway after drowning in Cornelius
Recovery efforts underway after drowning in Cornelius
Dog owner speaks out after 14 dogs seized from Gaston Co. home
Vote generic
North Carolina county election boards can now issue free ID cards for new voting mandate
The Humane Society of the United STates assists the Gaston County Police Department in the...
Gaston Co. dog owner speaks out after 14 dogs rescued from alleged dogfighting on his property