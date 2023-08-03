Carowinds closing early due to inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds will be closing at 7 p.m. Thursday due to inclement weather, the park announced.

Tickets dated for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, will be valid any public operating day through Aug. 31, 2023.

⚠️ PARK UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, #Carowinds will be closing at 7:00 p.m. today, August 3.



