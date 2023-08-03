PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Carowinds closing early due to inclement weather

Tickets dated for Aug. 3, 2023, will be valid any public operating day through Aug. 31, 2023.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds will be closing at 7 p.m. Thursday due to inclement weather, the park announced.

Tickets dated for Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, will be valid any public operating day through Aug. 31, 2023.

