PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cabarrus offering Human Services assistance at new location

New Milestone Avenue offers range of services for County residents
The County’s facility at 4855 Milestone Ave. joins the 1303 S. Cannon Blvd. location and the...
The County’s facility at 4855 Milestone Ave. joins the 1303 S. Cannon Blvd. location and the Dream Center site at 280 Concord Parkway.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services (DHS) is now offering resources at a new location off Kannapolis Parkway near the intersection of Highway 3.

The County’s facility at 4855 Milestone Ave. joins the 1303 S. Cannon Blvd. location and the Dream Center site at 280 Concord Parkway.

While all DHS services are available at the Cannon Boulevard and Milestone Avenue sites, residents specifically seeking assistance with Long-Term Care Medicaid and Special Assistance for Adults are encouraged to visit Milestone.

Long-Term Care Medicaid pays for medically necessary nursing home care for patients in:

  • Skilled or intermediate care nursing homes
  • Intermediate care facilities for the mentally disabled

Special Assistance for Adults helps with the cost of care for individuals who are:

  • Aged, blind or disabled
  • In domiciliary care, group homes or adult care home facilities and assisted living facilities (also known as rest homes)

The Milestone location offers ample parking towards the left of the building, with spaces marked for visitors. Upon arriving at the front entrance through automatic doors in the center of the building, visitors can check in at the front desk.

A drop box outside the main entrance marked “for DHS use only” allows customers to drop off information after hours.

In addition to Long-Term Care Medicaid and Special Assistance for Adults, visitors can receive help with:

  • Adult and Aging Services, including complaints about a facility or someone in a facility
  • Child Support
  • Daycare Assistance
  • Energy Assistance
  • Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), also known as Work First
  • Families and Children Medicaid
  • Adult Medicaid
  • Food and Nutrition Services
  • Program Integrity Payments
  • Reporting abuse or neglect of a child or adult

The Dream Center location provides access to Adult Medicaid, Families and Children Medicaid, Food and Nutrition Services and Child Care programs.

For more information about Cabarrus County’s DHS and services offered, visit https://www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Human-Services.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Former Mooresville police officer Matthew Beebe was arrested Wednesday morning.
Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

It is estimated that the total new investment by the company in Kannapolis and Rowan County...
Kannapolis greenlights incentives for “Project Swarm”
White has more than 25 years of varied local government experience, including stints as...
Richard J. White III assumes Salisbury deputy city manager role
From left: Sharon Elaine Jordan and Joyce Renee Stover
Mother sentenced to 35 years in prison following homicide of 11-month-old baby
Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought