Cabarrus offering Human Services assistance at new location

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services (DHS) is now offering resources at a new location off Kannapolis Parkway near the intersection of Highway 3.

The County’s facility at 4855 Milestone Ave. joins the 1303 S. Cannon Blvd. location and the Dream Center site at 280 Concord Parkway.

While all DHS services are available at the Cannon Boulevard and Milestone Avenue sites, residents specifically seeking assistance with Long-Term Care Medicaid and Special Assistance for Adults are encouraged to visit Milestone.

Long-Term Care Medicaid pays for medically necessary nursing home care for patients in:

Skilled or intermediate care nursing homes

Intermediate care facilities for the mentally disabled

Special Assistance for Adults helps with the cost of care for individuals who are:

Aged, blind or disabled

In domiciliary care, group homes or adult care home facilities and assisted living facilities (also known as rest homes)

The Milestone location offers ample parking towards the left of the building, with spaces marked for visitors. Upon arriving at the front entrance through automatic doors in the center of the building, visitors can check in at the front desk.

A drop box outside the main entrance marked “for DHS use only” allows customers to drop off information after hours.

In addition to Long-Term Care Medicaid and Special Assistance for Adults, visitors can receive help with:

Adult and Aging Services, including complaints about a facility or someone in a facility

Child Support

Daycare Assistance

Energy Assistance

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), also known as Work First

Families and Children Medicaid

Adult Medicaid

Food and Nutrition Services

Program Integrity Payments

Reporting abuse or neglect of a child or adult

The Dream Center location provides access to Adult Medicaid, Families and Children Medicaid, Food and Nutrition Services and Child Care programs.

For more information about Cabarrus County’s DHS and services offered, visit https://www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Human-Services.

