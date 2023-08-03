Alleged serial killers extradited from South Carolina to face judge for Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two alleged serial killers were recently extradited from Chester County, South Carolina, to Shelby County to face a judge in connection with a 2021 Memphis murder.

In May 2021, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in five homicides across the country, including one in Memphis.

Authorities say the murders took place within days of each other.

Memphis police say the couple is suspected of killing 34-year-old Danterrio Coats during the early hours of May 17, 2021, on Scheibler Road.

It’s the fifth and final murder Terry and Simpson are accused of.

Shortly after the investigation began, they were arrested in Chester County after a week-long manhunt.

In November 2022, the couple pleaded guilty to their charges in South Carolina.

According to Chester County prosecutors, Simpson and Terry will serve life sentences for the crimes committed across three states in a global plea deal. Both will serve their time in South Carolina’s Department of Corrections, but first need to be formally charged in each jurisdiction.

Simpson was extradited to Shelby County in June and pleaded guilty to her charges in Coats’ death. She is no longer in Shelby County custody.

Terry is currently being held at 201 Poplar and will stand before a Shelby County judge on Monday, August 7.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says they expect Terry to plead guilty to life without parole.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.