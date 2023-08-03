2nd suspect now charged with murder after SC teen found dead in Union Co.

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have been upgraded for one of the two people charged in the death of an 18-year-old in Union County.

Kierstyn Williamson was reported missing from Laurens, S.C., on July 2 after she was not heard from or seen since the evening of June 30, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received information that she may have been at a house on Bethphage Lane in Monroe.

In the days following, deputies and detectives worked to investigate the circumstances surrounding Williamson’s disappearance. They later found a body believed to be that of the teenager.

Two suspects, 25-year-old Joshua Newton and 22-year-old Victoria Smith, were identified during the homicide investigation.

Newton was charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, while Smith was initially charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Aug. 3 jail records now list Smith as also being charged with first-degree murder.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice.”

Newton and Smith are being held in the Union County Jail.

