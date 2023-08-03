2 arrested after home break-in, crowbar assault in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are facing charges and a woman is on the run after they were allegedly involved a home break-in that left two others seriously injured in Lincoln County this week.

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, along with one of the men broke into their neighbors’ home on Hauss Road Tuesday night after they believed they stole from them.

Deputies said the man, armed with a crowbar, and the woman, who was carrying a wooden stick, began smashing items inside the home. The other man was allegedly waiting outside in a car.

The man and woman living in the home both suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. Deputies said the man was beaten with the crowbar.

After the break-in, authorities said the suspects fled the scene.

One of the men was arrested during a traffic stop on South Generals Boulevard a few hours later. Deputies said he initially gave police a fake name, but that his true identity was revealed by a detective.

Investigators identified him as 30-year-old James Adam Jones and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony obstruction of justice, felony identity theft, and felony breaking and entering to terrorize. He was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Deputies also later arrested 26-year-old Kalob Ryan Pegram in connection with the case and charged him with felony breaking and entering to terrorize. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Authorities are still working to arrest 25-year-old Amanda Lenee Brooks, who deputies said will be charged.

