PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 arrested after home break-in, crowbar assault in Lincoln County

Two men and a woman are accused of participating in the incident.
James Adam Jones (left) and Kalob Ryan Pegram (right).
James Adam Jones (left) and Kalob Ryan Pegram (right).(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are facing charges and a woman is on the run after they were allegedly involved a home break-in that left two others seriously injured in Lincoln County this week.

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, along with one of the men broke into their neighbors’ home on Hauss Road Tuesday night after they believed they stole from them.

Deputies said the man, armed with a crowbar, and the woman, who was carrying a wooden stick, began smashing items inside the home. The other man was allegedly waiting outside in a car.

The man and woman living in the home both suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. Deputies said the man was beaten with the crowbar.

After the break-in, authorities said the suspects fled the scene.

One of the men was arrested during a traffic stop on South Generals Boulevard a few hours later. Deputies said he initially gave police a fake name, but that his true identity was revealed by a detective.

Investigators identified him as 30-year-old James Adam Jones and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony obstruction of justice, felony identity theft, and felony breaking and entering to terrorize. He was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Deputies also later arrested 26-year-old Kalob Ryan Pegram in connection with the case and charged him with felony breaking and entering to terrorize. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Authorities are still working to arrest 25-year-old Amanda Lenee Brooks, who deputies said will be charged.

Related: Driver who allegedly hit 6 migrant workers faces charges

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Former Mooresville police officer Matthew Beebe was arrested Wednesday morning.
Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium

Latest News

One person was hurt after a car crashed through the front glass of a Sherwin-Williams on North...
1 hurt after car crashes through front of northeast Charlotte paint store
Carolina Farm Trust will begin construction of the CFT Market on Thursday.
Nonprofit to begin renovations, plans to open food market in northwest Charlotte
Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Salisbury city staff, past and present, taking part in the 2022 United Way Day of Caring event.
Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for fourth year