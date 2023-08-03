1 hurt after car crashes through front of northeast Charlotte paint store
The car broke through the front glass of the Sherwin-Williams on North Tryon Street.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed through the front glass of a Sherwin-Williams paint store in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Tryon Street near East Mallard Creek Church Road.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A second vehicle also appeared to have been involved in the incident.
It is unclear what led up to the crash.
