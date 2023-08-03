1 hurt after car crashes through front of northeast Charlotte paint store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed through the front glass of a Sherwin-Williams paint store in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Tryon Street near East Mallard Creek Church Road.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second vehicle also appeared to have been involved in the incident.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Related: 1 dead, police investigating after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.