1 hurt after car crashes through front of northeast Charlotte paint store

The car broke through the front glass of the Sherwin-Williams on North Tryon Street.
One person was hurt after a car crashed through the front glass of a Sherwin-Williams on North Tryon Street in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed through the front glass of a Sherwin-Williams paint store in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Tryon Street near East Mallard Creek Church Road.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second vehicle also appeared to have been involved in the incident.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Related: 1 dead, police investigating after pickup truck hits house in southwest Charlotte

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

