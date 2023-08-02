Woman sentenced to prison, forced to pay millions in restitution after Medicaid conspiracy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Indiana woman has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for her role in a $15 million conspiracy to defraud North Carolina’s Medicaid program.

In addition to the prison time, a judge sentenced 54-year-old Delores Jordan to three years of supervised release following the incarceration period, and was ordered to pay nearly $5.9 million in restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of NC said.

Court documents and proceedings revealed that Jordan was the owner of Legacy Housing, which provided subsidized housing to tenants in Charlotte and Greensboro.

Jordan’s co-conspirator, Donald Booker, owned and operated a urine toxicology testing lab and a company that provided mental health and substance abuse treatment services. The pair allegedly conspired to defraud Medicaid via a fraudulent drug-testing scheme between January 2018 and December 2020.

She admitted that as part of the scheme, she and others recruited housing-vulnerable individuals and other Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries for housing and other programs and services.

As part of the enrollment process, the beneficiaries were required to submit urine specimens for drug testing as a condition of their participation in the programs.

Officials said the specimens were provided to Booker’s companies for medically unnecessary testing, for which he paid kickbacks to Jordan from Medicaid reimbursements.

Jordan was also accused of conspiring to launder the fraudulent proceeds in order to conceal and disguise the nature and source of the illegal kickback payments for the illicit drug testing referrals.

She pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering on Dec. 9, 2022.

Booker was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, multiple violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering following a trial this past January. He is awaiting sentencing.

The FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation Division, and NC Medicaid Investigations Division investigated the case.

