PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, and an interesting take on car insurance

Driver cited ‘new law’ that doesn’t require insurance
Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a traffic stop uncovered illegal drugs In the early morning hours of July 25th.

Rowan Co. deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 29 near Jon Drake Dr. They determined that the driver, Kayla Jones, 34, had a suspended license and there was no insurance coverage on the car.

According to the report, when deputies told Jones that her vehicle had no insurance, she responded by saying a new law had been passed where she no longer had to have insurance on her vehicle.

During the traffic stop, deputies say they noticed evidence of possible illegal substances in the vehicle.

When the passenger, Stephanie Ramseur, 44, was being searched, deputies say she threw a bag across a patrol vehicle in front of deputies. The bag was retrieved and contained 23 grams of suspected cocaine. Drug paraphernalia that was dropped by Ramseur was also located.

A search of the vehicle produced 2 MDMA pills (ecstasy), open containers of alcoholic beverages, a green pill (ecstasy), marijuana, $275 cash, and two bags of suspected cocaine. The total suspected cocaine located was 23.7 grams.

Kayla Jones was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, driving with license revoked, and no liability insurance. Ramseur was charged with felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, and resisting, obstruct, delay.

Ramseur and Jones now out of jail after posting a bond of $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Warrant: Investigators sought evidence of murder in search tied to missing Allisha Watts
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Two families in northern Mecklenburg County are currently dealing with the pain and heartache...
‘I couldn’t even hug my daughter’: Parents lose children to fentanyl overdose
Dalton Gay, 17, passed away Saturday.
Carson High student who died Saturday remembered for living his faith

Latest News

Chesterfield County students return to school Wednesday
Chesterfield County students return to school Wednesday
Several downed poles along West Morehead Street in Charlotte have knocked out power to hundreds...
800+ without power after tractor-trailer takes down poles in Uptown
Chesterfield County students to return to school Wednesday
Chesterfield County students to return to school Wednesday
Dalton Gay was described as a "vibrant and beloved young soul."
Funeral, memorial services announced for Rowan Co. high school student
Rookie QB Bryce Young and the rest of the Carolina Panthers will participate in Fan Fest...
‘An established tradition’: Panthers gearing up to host annual Fan Fest in Uptown