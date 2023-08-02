Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, and an interesting take on car insurance

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a traffic stop uncovered illegal drugs In the early morning hours of July 25th.

Rowan Co. deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 29 near Jon Drake Dr. They determined that the driver, Kayla Jones, 34, had a suspended license and there was no insurance coverage on the car.

According to the report, when deputies told Jones that her vehicle had no insurance, she responded by saying a new law had been passed where she no longer had to have insurance on her vehicle.

During the traffic stop, deputies say they noticed evidence of possible illegal substances in the vehicle.

When the passenger, Stephanie Ramseur, 44, was being searched, deputies say she threw a bag across a patrol vehicle in front of deputies. The bag was retrieved and contained 23 grams of suspected cocaine. Drug paraphernalia that was dropped by Ramseur was also located.

A search of the vehicle produced 2 MDMA pills (ecstasy), open containers of alcoholic beverages, a green pill (ecstasy), marijuana, $275 cash, and two bags of suspected cocaine. The total suspected cocaine located was 23.7 grams.

Kayla Jones was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, driving with license revoked, and no liability insurance. Ramseur was charged with felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, and resisting, obstruct, delay.

Ramseur and Jones now out of jail after posting a bond of $10,000.

