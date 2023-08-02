Town of Harrisburg welcomes new Communications Director

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg has named Cathy Hein its Director of Communications.

As Director, Cathy is responsible for all aspects of outreach to Town citizens, community partners, businesses, and media. Cathy will also oversee the Towns’ branding initiatives, digital communications, social media, website, marketing, and community relations initiatives.

Cathy has more than 20 years of experience in communications, including time spent with local organizations like Charlotte Motor Speedway and Fortiline Waterworks.

“My family and I lived in Harrisburg for more than 10 years, then moved away briefly, and we are so glad to be back,” said Cathy. “I love Harrisburg, and there’s a lot of exciting things going on here that I can’t wait to share with everyone. I am looking forward to building on our current communications efforts and increasing our outreach.”

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Cathy currently lives in Harrisburg. She has two children in Cabarrus County Schools and has been married to her husband Noah for more than 14 years.

Cathy can be reached at chein@harrisburgnc.org or (704) 965-5431.

