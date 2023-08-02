PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

SC leaders say new program will cut nation’s lowest reincarceration rate even more

By Mary Green
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A decade ago, about a third of inmates released from South Carolina prisons were back behind bars within three years.

Now the state’s recidivism rate has plummeted to 17%, the lowest in the nation, and the head of South Carolina’s prison system is confident the number of repeat criminal offenders should soon drop even further.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced a new partnership that it says will reduce crime and make South Carolinians safer without costing a cent to the state’s taxpayers.

“This not only will transform that person that was incarcerated. This is going to transform their family. This is going to transform their community. This will transform their county. This will also transform the state,” Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said.

The Department of Corrections is partnering with the nonprofit Concordance to bring a reentry program and center to South Carolina.

The voluntary, 18-month program starts before inmates are released from prison and then works with them after release through job training, education, substance use and mental health treatment, and more.

“If you can’t heal someone first, then a lot of the other things that we offer don’t really matter,” Concordance Chairman and CEO Danny Ludeman said.

The South Carolina center will be located in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, where one in five South Carolina inmates moves after their release, with a projected March 2024 opening, according to SCDC.

“We’re going to have conversations later about where else we can go with this,” Stirling said, adding about 6,000 inmates are released from South Carolina’s prisons annually.

This is the first center Concordance has planned outside its home state of Missouri, where it has seen a 56% reduction in the reincarceration rate among the 1,600 people who have come through the program.

“Our evidence-driven model has broken the generational cycle of incarceration. Approximately 60% of crime in this country is committed by formerly incarcerated individuals,” Ludeman said.

Concordance approached the South Carolina Department of Corrections to be the first state with which it is partnering in its nationwide expansion because of the success Stirling and his staff have had in reducing recidivism.

South Carolina leaders believe this will shrink the nation’s lowest reincarceration rate even more.

“If you have a loved one that is incarcerated, if you would tell them about this program, encourage them to get in this program, you will change their lives,” Stirling said.

Wells Fargo has committed to donating up to $60 million as Concordance plans to open 40 centers across the country in the coming years, which is why this center is coming at no cost to South Carolina taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Former Mooresville police officer Matthew Beebe was arrested Wednesday morning.
Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium

Latest News

Two men are facing charges after they were allegedly involved a home break-in that left two...
2 arrested after home break-in, crowbar assault in Lincoln County
One person was hurt after a car crashed through the front glass of a Sherwin-Williams on North...
1 hurt after car crashes through front of northeast Charlotte paint store
Carolina Farm Trust will begin construction of the CFT Market on Thursday.
Nonprofit to begin renovations, plans to open food market in northwest Charlotte
Republican Dan Bishop is running to be North Carolina's next attorney general.
NC Congressman Dan Bishop announces 2024 run for state attorney general
The news conference is happening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
CMPD to discuss recent Charlotte sexual assault case