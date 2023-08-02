PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College offers BioWork certification for jobs in Biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing

Short-term training program will equip students to apply for jobs with large-scale manufacturers such as Eli Lilly and Company
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is now offering certification through the North Carolina Community College BioWork program, which equips students with the skills needed to have a competitive advantage when applying for jobs in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

The certification will prepare students to apply for employment with manufacturers such as Eli Lilly and Company, which recently announced a $1 billion investment in a new, 1-million square foot campus in Concord to manufacture injectable products and devices.

The BioWork certificate program teaches skills required to begin a career as a process technician for a biotechnology, pharmaceutical or chemical manufacturing company. The short-term training program can lead to a career with competitive pay, benefits, and a state-of-the-art working environment.

The program is designed to serve students with a wide range of backgrounds and career goals, from those just out of high school to workers looking for a career change. Upon completion of the program, students will be prepared to interview with confidence for entry-level operations, maintenance, or logistics positions.

“I highly value a BioWork certificate as part of a candidate’s resume,” said Nick Bonavita, Senior Director of Operations at Eli Lilly and Company. “It demonstrates that you have a foundational understanding of life in our industry and that you’re a curious person who enjoys learning and growing. Both are keys to a successful career with any pharma company.”

Lilly’s new Cabarrus County plant is expected to generate approximately 600 jobs when completed.

“The BioWork program is one more critical piece as the College responds to industry needs and prepares the workforce of the future,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We have programs in place to train employees for a variety of general manufacturing roles, and the BioWork program and other training initiatives are designed to meet the detailed needs of specific industries.”

Shatasha Brooks will serve as the lead instructor for the BioWork program. Brooks, who holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in biology from Fayetteville State University, has worked as an instructor and program coordinator at both Livingstone College and Fayetteville State University, and as a research assistant at North Carolina Central University.

Scholarships are available for qualified candidates to help cover the cost of the BioWork program. Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalency and complete an online information session and other requirements prior to registration.

For scholarship and registration information, please contact Lori Miller at lori.miller@rccc.edu or 704-216-3368 or visit www.rccc.edu/biowork.

