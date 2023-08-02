Providence Day aims for a 3-peat in football in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school football has officially kicked off in North Carolina and in NCISAA, there is no doubt who’s the best team-- Providence Day.

The Chargers are the 2 time defending state champs and the favorite to win it all again and pull off the 3-peat.

A big reason for that is all the Power 5 talent in this senior class including quarterback Jaydn Davis.

Davis verbally committed to Michigan back in March.

Davis threw for over 34 hundred yards last season with 43 TD passes. He was named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022.

The Chargers have a pair of wide receivers who will be heading to Power 5 schools as well.

Davis will be joined in Ann Arbor by wide receiver Channing Goodwin. Fellow wide receiver Jordan Shipp committed to North Carolina a couple of weeks ago.

On defense, defensive back Brody Barnhardt is heading to Raleigh and NC State.

You get the picture-- this team is stacked. But if they are going to win it all again, it won’t be just because of all that Power 5 talent.

“It’s not about the talent,” said Davis. “Obviously we have talented players, but it’s about the family. We hang out. We go to each other houses and we hang out outside of football. Those have been the best teams I’ve ever been a part of was the ones that took it deeper than football.”

“We see all the big name guys, but we also have a bunch of role players that don’t get as much publicity,” said Barnhardt. “We got a lot of ballers that no one has ever heard of that are on the come up. I’m sure a lot of players on this team are going to make a name for themselves after this year.”

After back to back state title, you might think this team is content and complacent, but nothing could be further from the truth. Last season, they finished 12-1 with that one defeat coming to rival Charlotte Christian when the Chargers blew a 20 point lead. That was in the regular season and PD got their revenge in the state title game, but it’s all about not allowing a team to beat them like that again.

It’s all about GRIT which is a key word for this team this season.

“GRIT is mental toughness,” said Providence Day head coach Chad Grier. “It’s about perseverance and overcoming adversity. It’s our ability to say ‘hey, this is going to slow down to a football game and how much grit do we have to finish’. Our expectation is we are going to win the game on the last play of the game. If we knock you out earlier, good, but we’re going to compete like we’re going to win on the last play of the game.”

“Grit is an unwavering will to never give up,” said Davis. “Always finish whether it be a drill or a quarter. We learned that last year with our rival school. When we finish an opponent, finish them. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. It’s looking at the man across from you and know you haven’t worked like I have. You haven’t sacrificed what I’ve sacrificed to get to this moment. You won’t beat me.”

Providence Day’s march to that 3-peat begins with a mega match up inside Bank of America Stadium on August 19th when they will take on South Carolina power Northwestern in the first Keep Pounding High School Classic. The first high school football game ever inside the Bank.

