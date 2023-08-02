Police make connections across Mecklenburg Co. during ‘National Night Out’

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said most times people see a police officer is on a really bad day.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One day out of the year, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department joins departments across the country for “National Night Out.”

On Tuesday night, officers shook hands with neighbors and talked about how to keep everyone who lives in the community safe.

WBTV visited Pineville, Cornelius and Hidden Valley in Mecklenburg County.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said most times people see a police officer is on a really bad day, and they want to take the opportunity to foster that relationship in a different way.

“National Night Out is great, but unless you take that on into the rest of the year, continue those relationships, continue to get to know your police officers and your sheriff deputies and all of your first responders, that’s going to make the community safer,” Jennings said.

“To see the face behind the voice definitely makes a difference,” Odell Harris, who lives in Hidden Valley, added.

While Jennings admitted to recent staffing struggles, he said more officers are being hired and they’re trending upward. He said this will help them go into these communities more often and keep residents safe.

