Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium

The music megastar is scheduled to perform in Charlotte on Aug. 9.
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of America Stadium.(Brian Westerholt | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For fans wondering why the Carolina Panthers’ Fan Fest is on a Wednesday this year instead of a Friday or Saturday as it typically is, a team representative provided an answer.

“With the Beyoncé concert coming to town next week, it’s created a bit of a scheduling ripple effect for the football team,” Riley Fields, the team’s director of community relations, said.

The music megastar is set to perform at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 9, marking the only stop in the Carolinas on her Renaissance World Tour.

Her upcoming performance also appears to have impacted Charlotte FC’s plans.

Charlotte FC was originally slated to host Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup round of 32 match Thursday. That match has since been moved to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

“Due to stadium commitments made before Leagues Cup 2023 was scheduled, [Bank of America Stadium] is unavailable to host Round of 32,” Charlotte FC said in a statement on social media. “The Club made every effort to explore alternative venues in the area but was unable to secure one in line with the operational requirements of the tournament.”

Despite the “ripple effect” that Fields referred to, he believes Panthers fans will still enjoy the event Wednesday night.

“It’s a little bit of a midweek adjustment for fans, but we know that the energy and excitement is going to be right there where it’s always been,” he said.

Gates will open for Fan Fest at 5:30 p.m., with practice set to start at 7, and fireworks about 9:15.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.

