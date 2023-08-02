PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Officials identify Easley police officer killed in line of duty on train tracks

Easley Police Officer killed in the line of duty
By Anisa Snipes and Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said an investigation is underway after an Easley Police Officer was killed on train tracks Wednesday morning.

The Easley Police Department said it received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m.

While responding, police called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said one officer with Easley PD was killed along the tracks. The officer was later identified as 22-year-old Matthew Hare. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said Hare was trying to get a suicidal person off the tracks when he was hit by an oncoming Amtrak passenger train. They added that he passed away at the scene.

A memorial was set up for Hare outside of the Easley Police Department Wednesday night and community members gathered to leave flowers and notes. Officials also started a memorial fund to help support Hare’s family. You can find more information about the fund here.

Memorial for Matthew Hare
Memorial for Matthew Hare(FOX Carolina)

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to continue to investigate.

FOX Carolina reached out to Amtrak for a statement.

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer. Watch here:

Processional for Easley Police Officer killed in line of duty

Stay tuned for more information.

