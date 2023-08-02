PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel to elect Class of 2024

The seven-time champion duo of Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus headlines the list of nominees.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel will cast its ballots Wednesday to elect the Class of 2024.

Headlined by drivers such as Jimmie Johnson and Carl Edwards, and crew chiefs including Chad Knaus and Tim Brewer, the ballot features 10 nominees from the modern era and five from the “pioneer era.”

Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley talked with the QC Life team about the voting and induction process, and shed some light on this year’s nominees.

After the Class of 2024 is announced, members will be inducted in January.

Two modern-era candidates will join NASCAR’s prestigious club, along with one of the pioneer-era candidates.

A full list of nominees can be found here.

Related: Johnson, Knaus headline list of 15 nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2024 class

