Mother of 3 killed in I-77 crash in Iredell County

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother was killed and another person has been charged after a crash on Interstate 77 in Iredell County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the northbound side near Exit 33 to Highway 21, the NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the three-car collision happened after a Ford pickup truck failed to reduce speed when approaching a Toyota sedan that was broken down in an HOV lane.

The truck hit the sedan, sending the truck out of control and into an SUV that was also traveling north.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan, 47-year-old Misty Leigh Shook, a mother of three boys, died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“My husband heard it on the news last night on Channel 3, and we were talking about it this morning in the salon about how the driver was impaired and that it’s bad that somebody lost their life, and many lives have been changed because of that,” Melissa Farr in Granite Falls said. “Not just her life, but everybody she knows and everybody he knows.”

The driver of the truck sustained injuries not believed to have been life-threatening, while neither the driver nor the passenger in the SUV was injured.

An initial investigation revealed impairment was a contributing factor leading up to the crash.

“I feel like we’re a very close-knit community, even the county as a whole like I feel like I know a lot of people from owning a business and when I hear about something tragic like that it affects me, too. Even if I don’t know the person, it breaks my heart for them,” Jasey Starr said.

The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Bret Edward Shove, is charged with driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed and other traffic violations. Additional charges could be filed after the completion of the investigation.

I-77 was closed for about four hours following the crash.

