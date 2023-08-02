Mooresville Police to discuss executed warrants

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville Police Department is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to town officials, the conference will be held to address warrants executed by the department earlier in the day.

No other details have been released.

WBTV will be streaming the press conference live at 4 p.m. at the Mooresville Police Department. To get the latest updates sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News App today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.