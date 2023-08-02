PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mooresville Police to discuss executed warrants

WBTV will be streaming the press conference live at 4 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville Police Department is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to town officials, the conference will be held to address warrants executed by the department earlier in the day.

No other details have been released.

WBTV will be streaming the press conference live at 4 p.m. at the Mooresville Police Department. To get the latest updates sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News App today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Warrant: Investigators sought evidence of murder in search tied to missing Allisha Watts
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot, killed in domestic incident at NC park
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color

Latest News

Recovery efforts underway after drowning in Cornelius
Recovery efforts underway after drowning in Cornelius
Chesterfield County students return to school Wednesday
Chesterfield County students return to school Wednesday
Several downed poles along West Morehead Street in Charlotte have knocked out power to hundreds...
800+ without power after tractor-trailer takes down poles in Uptown
Rookie QB Bryce Young and the rest of the Carolina Panthers will participate in Fan Fest...
‘An established tradition’: Panthers gearing up to host annual Fan Fest in Uptown
Panthers take training camp to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest
Panthers take training camp to Bank of America Stadium for Fan Fest