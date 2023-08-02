Mecklenburg Co. property tax bills heading to homeowners

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Homeowners in Mecklenburg County should be getting their property tax bill any day now.

Approximately 435,000 bills started being mailed out Monday. They are due Sept. 1 and must be paid by Jan. 5, 2024, to avoid interest.

All tax bills paid on or after Jan. 6, 2024, will be assessed interest at a rate of 2% for the month of January, according to the county. Additional interest in the amount of 0.75% will be charged for February and every month thereafter until paid.

Most homeowners should expect their property taxes to increase after evaluations.

Mecklenburg County’s property revaluation happens every four years. The biggest issue is at that time homes are worth a lot more.

While that’s good for the homeowners’ investment, it also means they’ll likely pay more in taxes.

The county previously warned that some property values could have increased by as much as 51%.

Mecklenburg County homeowners will have five ways to pay their tax bill.

