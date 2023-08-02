PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged with indecent exposure at Hardees in Rockwell

Witnesses reported “lewd acts displayed towards patrons of Hardees”
Jason Odell Robinette, 29, was charged.
Jason Odell Robinette, 29, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with indecent exposure after complaints were made about him exposing himself at the Hardees in Rockwell.

Rockwell Police charged Jason Odell Robinette, 29, with three counts of indecent exposure. Robinette is now out of jail on bond.

Police posted on social media that officers had received several calls in reference to lewd acts being displayed toward the patrons of Hardee’s Restaurant in Rockwell.

“This matter was investigated and resulted in the individual being charged thus far with 3 counts of indecent exposure,” the post said.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Officer Taylor or Sgt. Boswell at 704-279-3420.

