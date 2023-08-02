PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept

Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were sleeping.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A California man is facing charges after police say he was caught rubbing women’s feet while they were sleeping after breaking into their condominiums.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports that 26-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales of Atwater, California, entered at least two resort condos through unlocked screen doors. He then positioned himself at the foot of the occupant’s bed and started rubbing the female victim’s feet.

The women told police they woke up during these interactions and Gonzales took off when they confronted him.

Authorities said Gonzales was known to law enforcement in the area as he is the suspect of numerous crimes, including stealing women’s shoes, trespassing and sexual self-gratification.

On Tuesday, Douglas County authorities said they were helped by Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives in arresting Gonzales. He was booked into the Merced County Jail on two counts of burglary and two counts of battery.

“I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

The 26-year-old is currently being held on a fugitive warrant with bail set at $50,000. He is expected to be extradited back to Douglas County.

“These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again,” Coverley said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

