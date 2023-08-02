LIST: Back-to-school giveaways, events across the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Back to school is right around the corner and several organizations across the Charlotte Metro area are holding events and giveaways to help parents and students get ready.

Here is a list of events in the area. Check back often as more are added.

Aug. 4 – Mecklenburg County - Back to School Bash - Veterans Park - Main Street and Maxwell Street, Huntersville - 5 to 8 p.m.

Aug. 5 - Mecklenburg County - Ninth Annual Back to School Community Health Fair hosted by - Ninth Annual Back to School Community Health Fair hosted by C.W. Williams Community Health Center - Stratford Richardson YMCA - 1946 West Blvd., Charlotte - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Includes free food, school supplies, health screenings, COVID-19 vaccination and tests

Aug. 19 - Gaston County - Back to School Event - - Back to School Event - The Pisces Gallery - 122 E. Central Ave., Suite B, Mt. Holly - 12 to 4 p.m. - Free school supplies including backpacks, free haircuts and hairstyles, free health screenings and more

Aug. 19 - Mecklenburg County - Back 2 School Bash - - Back 2 School Bash - Kingdom Builders Church Intl. main parking lot - 2352 Dr. Webber Ave., Charlotte - 12 to 2 p.m. - free backpacks and school supplies

Aug. 20 - Cabarrus County - God’s Closet Free Children’s Clothes Back-to-School Shopping - Smyrne French SDA Church of Charlotte - 11000 Reed Mine Road, Midland - 1 to 4 p.m.

